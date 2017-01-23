I Tried Making My Own Shampoo — & This Is What Happened

Mind you, all of these products are available for a low cost at any beauty supply store or natural food mart. I am not blessed with a local shop, so instead, I headed over to a small boutique that sells healing crystals and incense. You know, one of those stores you can’t forget, but with a name you can never remember. I collected my supplies for a little under $20. On arriving home, I got to work. The instructions called for a cheese grater, which I didn't have, so I was forced to peel my bar of soap like a potato using a kitchen knife. It was not an entire disaster — and an alternative I can readily recommend if you, also, do not have a grater. Afterward, I took advantage at the recipe’s lack of precise measurements, eyeballing the mixture and adding copious amounts of sweet almond oil because, well, it smells like heaven.