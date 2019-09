I Tried Making My Own Shampoo — & This Is What Happened

Girls with natural hair and shampoo have a complicated relationship. Eventually, we all have to wash our hair, no matter how much we avoid it — and boy do I avoid it. Despite this, many store-bought products are made with harsh and hard-to-pronounce chemicals that can strip our hair texture, leaving it damaged and begging for a restorative mask. To sprinkle some salt on an already-open wound, shampooing gets even more difficult when you’re a natural girl wearing a weave. Though extensions are typically made from human hair, they require a different care routine to compensate for the lack of an attached human head. In my quest to grow and master my natural hair, I am meticulous about the products that come in contact with these curls. Though I’ve been able to settle on conditioners and oils, shampoo continued to evade me — until I stumbled upon a DIY recipe posted by natural hair vlogger Naptural85 . Her formula was simple: African black soap, sweet almond and tree tree oil, all combined in water for a gentle, natural cleanse. African black soap is an affordable cleanser that works ridiculously well. It’s packed with antioxidants as well as vitamin A and E, so it is said to treats a series of skin problems, from eczema to uneven skin texture. In other words, a physical embodiment of black magic. Tea tree oil is a tried and true antiseptic that cleanses and is said to promotes hair growth, while almond oil adds moisture and shine. Naturally, I was ready to take this for a spin.