It was a little less than a year ago that we were clicking our heels over Aether’s S.F. pop-up shop inside a gussied-up Airstream. And now, we might just have to move on to doing back flips, because the tech-focused sportswear brand opened doors to a brand-spankin’-new shop just yesterday!
Of course, we had to take a gander inside the fresh Hayes Valley spot, and boy is it a sight to see! In true, totally out there Aether style, the location is as innovative as it gets. A trio of carbon-colored shipping containers lay stacked on top one another to create the three-level sartorial locale. And over here at R29, we had thought we’d seen it all!
We know you’re eager to slip out the door to start shopping the line’s crazy-cool gear, but if you’re stuck at your nine to fiver, never fear, we’ve got a handful of store snaps right here. Take a virtual spin through the inventive space after the jump, and plan your trip to Hayes accordingly.
Photo: Courtesy of Aether