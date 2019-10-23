10 p.m. — I walk home and think about the day. Despite whatever is going on with my friend, I try to check in with myself about what's good. I had a lot of genuine interactions at the cash wrap today at work, and the clients I worked with this week were all happy with my classes. I even choreographed three acts for a show! I have to do a lot of paperwork for government shit (like taxes and health care), but I was on top of it this week and I have a trip coming up with folks that are willing to support it either financially or with gear. That's exciting! At home, my roommates (they're partners) are up watching Game of Thrones. I read all the books (nerd: it me), and I watch the show sporadically with them. We're getting to the point where the show surpasses the books and I'll have to watch more devotedly if I want to learn what's going on. We catch up about each other's weeks as we've barely seen each other. I feel connected and grateful for their friendship.