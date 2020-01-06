5:30 p.m. —My best friend, V., gets to the station and we head to dinner. She's home for the holidays already and I haven't seen her for a month, but it feels like forever. We try to go to a pizza place, but they have a two-hour wait. Instead, we opt for empanadas from the farmers' market and falafel from a local place. We get the food to go and bring it back to my apartment. I love sleepovers with my best friend — they never get old! V. paid for dinner so I Venmo her before bed. $8.50