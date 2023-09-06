Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, I was constantly worried. My parents always made it seem like we had no money. I think I was more worried than I should have been because we had a relatively nice house for our area, always had food and were able to buy extra small things. We would occasionally go on family road trips but we would typically only go farther from home if my grandparents paid. My grandparents were also the ones who usually bought us new school clothing and who would get us the nicer things we wanted for Christmas. My parents divorced when I was in high school and I had to take over paying for school activity fees. We also only had health insurance intermittently when I was growing up because both of my parents worked for themselves and my dad wouldn't hold jobs long enough to have insurance at a full-time position.