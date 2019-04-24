7:35 a.m. — I head into work and get settled for the day. I make a cup of English breakfast tea and hammer away at emails. I have worked at this college for almost five years now, and I really do enjoy my job. My boss is amazing and never questions or gives me a hard time about the eight million times I have had to leave early because L. has gone to the nurse for the fifth time or any other random thing that you can't make up when you have kids. C. makes way more than I do, and he doesn't have PTO, so I am usually the one taking the time off. I don't mind, but I dream of the day when I can actually use my bachelor's degree and have a big-girl job. C. is so supportive, and even when I was a stay-at-home mom when the kids were younger, he never made me feel bad about it. I know this should be normal and not need recognition, but I've found a lot of partners aren't always as supportive of their spouses.