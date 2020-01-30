1:22 p.m. — In and out! I picked up more Savoritz, two cucumbers, a big container of Greek yogurt, kidney beans, two cans of black beans, canned roasted tomatoes, more tortillas, celery, spinach, lettuce, kiwi, bananas, peanut butter, and a pack of prosciutto. I also treat myself to two packs of chocolate because let's be honest... I deserve it. Back at the ranch, I snack on the prosciutto while I try to quickly get some chili into the slow cooker for dinner. I toss a can of black beans, the kidney beans, and roasted tomatoes into my crockpot with a hunk of ground beef. I chop up an onion and green bell pepper and toss those in there with the last of my jalapeños and half a bottle of beer and set it to cook on low for seven hours. I have just enough time to grab grape tomatoes and brie. Yikes, the brie is very old and moldy, but I just cut off the gross parts and finish it anyway. I throw my water bottle and costume pieces into my backpack and head out the door by 2:28. $38.36