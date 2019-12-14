8 p.m. — We have our "talk." I tell him I was pretty upset that he bailed last minute and ignored my texts/calls. I also ask him if this is just a hookup for him or if he sees this evolving any farther. I don't want full commitment right now, but I want to know where he stands. He apologizes for missing the party and explains he was just very anxious to meet all my friends. He also tells me he's nervous about going straight into a relationship because he just moved to the city, but lets me know he really likes me and wants to keep seeing me. We're on the same page so we decide to go back to his place to hang out more.