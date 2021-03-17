11 a.m. — I am home earlier than the rest of the week, actually working. Well, kind of. I have Zoom calls all through lunch and this afternoon. My father passed away about a year ago, so I always try to do something nice on the holidays for each member of the family. My credit card debt stems from this. While my father was alive and still feeling relatively healthy, I surprised him, my mother, brother, and SIL with tickets to Portugal for 10 days. My father had mentioned one time he'd like to visit Portugal. Ten years later, I had a career and a great credit score so I pulled the trigger and took us all. It was absolutely amazing. We still talk about the trip to this day. Additionally, the last six months or so of my father's life, I flew my brother and sister-in-law to MA for his birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and his passing. This is where all my debt comes from. It was totally worth it for everyone involved.