Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,150 for my share in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment

Student Loan Payment: $0 (My parents paid for my college, and I am eternally grateful.)

Monthly MetroCard: $121 deducted from my paycheck pre-tax

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance: $141.33 deducted from my paycheck pre-tax

Gym: $88

Utilities: ~$80-$100 (It fluctuates based on the weather.)

Hulu & Netflix: $17

Credit Card: $800-$900 (I put all of my nanny money against my balance and roughly $220 per paycheck. This is super aggressive, I know, but I hate having a balance, and my current remaining balance is $1,200 down from $2,400. I'll be done soon; I just want to wipe it out.)

Phone: $100-$125, depending on whether I go over my data. (I try not to go over my data but, you know how that goes.)

401(k): $141.92 deducted from each paycheck

Savings: $150 (Once my credit card bill is paid off, all of my extra income from nannying will go straight to my savings.)