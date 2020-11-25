Occupation: Account Manager

Industry: Information Technology

Age: 27

Location: Los Angeles, CA

My Salary: $80,000 (My salary is $62,500 + commission. I am expecting to make roughly $80,000 (about $20,000 less than I anticipated due to COVID)

My Husband's Salary: $220,000 (My husband's salary is $75,000 + commission. He is expecting to make $220,000.)

Net Worth: ~$1.1 million (We own two properties totaling about $1.14 million in value and owe roughly $900,000. I have ~$20,000 in my 401(k) and we have just over $60,000 in our savings. My husband has ~$87,000 in 401(k) funds and roughly $44,000 in stock purchase plans. My husband and I have a joint account — we combined finances when we got engaged and found that it relieved any animosity on either side by being transparent with funds and spending money/saving together.)

Debt: $0

My Paycheck Amount (weekly): $1,000-$1,250 depending on commission

My Husband's Paycheck (2x/month): $1,800-$1,900 ( plus monthly commission of $1,000-$20,000)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: We recently bought a second house that we live in and pay $3,543.08 for our mortgage and rent our townhouse out for $2,650. The mortgage on the townhouse is $2,226.39 and the HOA is $373 (so it's covered by the renters).

Student Loans: $200 (this is not accruing interest during COVID and I do not need to make payments right now, so we have paused this to pay off our cars quicker since they were accruing interest. I will resume payments in January and owe $11,384.98.)

Solar Panels: $123

Gardener: $50

Pool Cleaner: $110

Phone: $160 for two lines and devices (we expense $220 for our phones through work)

Car Payment: $0 (we just paid off both of our cars this year and I receive $375 a month through work towards wear and tear on my car and to cover our car insurance.)

Spotify: $14.99

Amazon Prime: $119 annually

Hulu/Netflix/Disney+: $0 (we all share the accounts with my in-laws)

Weight Watchers App: $24.99

Floors: $361 (we took out a $10,000 loan to redo our floors in our townhouse two years ago and will have it paid off next month)

Pet Insurance: $60

Internet: Expensed through my husband, C.'s, work