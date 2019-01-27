5:56 a.m. — My body wakes me up at 5:56 but I just hang out in bed until 6:30. Luckily, my colitis has been super manageable these last few months, which also means that I don't have my body jolting me out of bed to go take an explosive shit first thing in the morning. It also means I have less pressure to get out of bed, and I end up leaving the house later than I want to. At 7:10, I grab my coffee to go and a salad I prepared a couple days ago and some tomatoes in the fridge. Since I'm leaving for the weekend, I really want to clean everything out, so I figure I'll just eat these tomatoes for snack. I munch on some almond butter biscotti while I walk to work and listen to an episode of Netflix's Comedians of the World while I walk.