4:30 p.m. — It has been as a DAY. Mondays are always about prepping for the week and finishing up whatever I was too lazy to do on Friday. I LOVE working in PR. I've been at my agency for about eight months and I'm so happy here. I let my boss know I'm going to head out so I can make it to orgent care before they close. I think I'm going to need stitches, but really don't want to go to the ER. After some back and forth, they tell me they actually cannot give me stitches, despite me needing them, because it's been 24 hours since the wound was opened. This is where the tetanus shot comes into play.. since I didn't get one on Friday, I'm due for one. I pay my $70 copay for a tetanus shot and a bandaid. I also realized I have a balance of $70 from a specialist I saw in December, so I pay that while I'm there. I leave pissed off that they wouldn't stitch me up but mad at myself for waiting until tonight to go. $140