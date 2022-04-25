At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent at age 23 when I moved out of my parents' house. My first job out of school involved traveling about 75% of the time, and when I wasn't traveling I lived at my parents' house. When I was home, they paid for my food and didn't expect any money for rent or utilities, but I was only there 25% of the time, and when I was gone I paid for my own food. They stopped covering bills like my car insurance when I graduated, and I paid for my own phone bill throughout college. The first job I had enabled me to save a ton because I didn't have to pay for rent or utilities. After doing that job for one year, I quit and moved to Atlanta where I pay all of my own expenses. I stayed on my dad's insurance until I turned 26 a few months ago.