10 a.m. — I'm really hoping that I'll get promoted this month. My boss assures me I'm a shoo-in. If the promotion does go through, I've decided I want to buy myself a new (to me) car. I've always been pretty frugal with my cars, but I think this is the year I go for it. I stop by a luxury car dealership on the way home, just to get a feel for the new cars. It's a really intimidating process. I feel like everyone is judging me or wants to trick me into spending more money. I immediately regret my chipped nail polish and scuffed up shoes. I end up checking out a beautiful new Mercedes SUV, but I don't think I'm a fancy Mercedes person just yet? And the $55,000 (starting) price tag seems out of control to me. My wallet gives a sigh of relief when I walk out of there.