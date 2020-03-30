11:30 a.m. — We pull into the Starbucks drive-through, I'm already tired from my first two runs to the new place, while my fiancé, D., has just woken up and is still groggy. D. and I are moving today. We're only 10 minutes away, but at a much more expensive condo. Our landlord died and her kids sold our place out from under us, and this was all we could find, so while the $200 a month price jump from the prior $950 blows, I'm glad we were able to get into a place. D. has a severe mental disorder and can't work, so finding a place to live can be hard on my income alone and there are always questions about his lack of job history and income. I preorder two of the new breakfast burritos, anticipating it's the only thing I'll eat for the day, through the Starbucks app. I have a credit from when they previously messed up my order so technically I don't have to shell out any extra cash.