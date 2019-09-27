6 Natural (& Effective) Alternatives To Your Favorite Beauty Treatments

Body scrubs are everywhere lately, and it’s easy to buy into the idea that you have to find the fanciest, most expensive scrub out there to ensure it works. But even prestige options can contain harsh abrasives or potentially harmful chemicals. Sugar scrubs, on the other hand, work just as well as any other scrub, and they’re 100% natural. (Not to mention, you can whip one up right in your kitchen.) Simply combine sugar with some coconut or olive oil and essential oils as a natural fragrance, and you’re a few minutes away from buttery, smooth skin.