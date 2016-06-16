During the first few days, nope. I didn’t know how to pay attention to hunger and fullness — something Alex says is normal, because I’ve been disconnected from my body’s cues for so long. But over the next couple of weeks, things changed. If I overate at my favorite Mexican restaurant, I didn’t have to feel guilty. The scale wouldn’t punish me. The next day, I was free to resume my normal veggie-loving eating habits. There was also no reason to skip small portions of foods that I loved — or eat less than I was hungry for — because I wouldn’t be “rewarded” for it with a lower number the next day. More than that, I became more confident in my food choices and ability to nourish my body. I didn’t always listen to it — exhibit A, four cookies at a recent wedding when I probably would have been satisfied with one or two. (They were good.) But I took a step closer, and that’s really all I could hope for.



My 30 days are up and, yep, I got back on the scale. (I know! But curiosity!) The verdict: Nothing really changed. My world didn't crumble when I stopped weighing myself. I still could fit into my clothes. My friends and family still loved me. And when I got back on the scale, I was no different. It was more proof that worrying about my weight is a huge waste of time, energy, and emotional reserves.



My weight meant everything to me when I started. And if I’m being honest, I can’t say it means nothing now that I’ve done this challenge: Old habits die hard. But over those 30 days, I started to enjoy a happier, more balanced version of myself. Alex suggests trying to extend my challenge for another month — or even never weighing myself again. (That’s clearly impossible for me, but it’s a nice thought!) While I’m not sure what my relationship with the scale will look like in the future, one thing is clear: I’m not going back to everyday weigh-ins.



“There’s only one thing the scale measures, and it’s not your health, worth, or even how well you’re doing with eating and exercise,” Alex says. “It measures…drum roll…your relationship to gravity. That’s it.”