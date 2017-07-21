Sound the alarm and throw some glitter in the air, because your favorite event, 29Rooms, is back. We can't wait for you to take part in this year's immersive and interactive experience, and to celebrate, we’re sending a winner and a friend to 29Rooms for FREE. Along with two tickets to the event, you’ll also win a three-night stay at The William Vale, Brooklyn's all-balcony boutique hotel. The winner will spend the day creating and playing in our funhouse of style, culture, and technology and the rest of the weekend exploring Brooklyn. From coffee shops and restaurants to bars and boutiques, there is no shortage of neighborhood gems to check out.
Advertisement
And while we hope 29Rooms will fuel your imagination, we also want to keep you feeling inspired long after your weekend ends. That’s why you’ll also win a $1,000 shopping spree at Minted, where you can stock up on all the artwork, home decor, and stationery your creative heart desires. Enter here to win* — ‘cause this is one experience you won’t want to miss!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/30/17 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement