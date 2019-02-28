When you think of Manchester, England, you likely picture a slew of bustling sports pubs — and a crowd of die-hard football fans to match. While you’re not wrong per se, the Northern city has plenty of draw that has nothing to do with club soccer: It’s also a major music hub, a mecca for inventive dining, and a central art and shopping destination.
To show you the very best the city has to offer, we traveled to Manchester with VisitBritain and spent 29 spectacular hours exploring the local scene. Watch while we shop at indie record stores, hang with badass female mixologists, eat a brunch for the books, and take in a live dance performance. Then start planning a trip of your own, whether or not you’re into foot-sports.
