Buy Yourself A Birthday Gift
Birthdays are a perfect excuse for splurging on yourself. Birthstone jewelry is great for self-gifting — not only does it rep your birth month, but it also imbues you with its special properties, like peridot’s balance and harmony.
Moriah Stackable Peridot and Diamond Ring
Host A Dinner Party
Show off that recipe you just perfected by hosting a dinner party. Enjoy the fruits of your labor by busting out your chicest flatware, grabbing a few bottles of wine, and inviting over a group of your closest friends.
Concoct A Fanciful Cocktail (Or Mocktail)
Play mixologist from the comfort of your own kitchen and concoct a fancy cocktail or mocktail — the more complex, the better. Try incorporating fresh fruit and herbs, an edible glitter rim, or quirky ice cube shapes to keep things interesting.
Get A Massage
Take a break from the noise and indulge in an afternoon of blissful relaxation by booking a massage at your favorite spa. Be sure to make it worth your while and spoil yourself with add-ons like aromatherapy and hot stones, too.
Gift Yourself Something Sparkly
You don’t need to wait for someone else to buy you diamonds — there’s something empowering about gifting them to yourself. Choose a style that’s timeless, like a pair of dainty earrings, so you’ll never have to take them off.
Rainfall Diamond Cluster Earrings
Take A Long Bath
Spend the evening soaking in a long, lavish bath. Don’t forget to light your most luxurious candles, whip out the bath salts, and turn on your favorite true-crime podcast — pour yourself a glass of wine, too, why not.
Be Your Own Date
You know that hot new restaurant you’ve been googling the menu of all week? It’s time to book a reservation for one. Tonight, you’re going to be your own date and take yourself out for a lavish solo dinner.
Buy Fancy New Bedding
Quality bedding can make a world of difference when it comes to getting a proper night’s sleep, which is why you should never feel bad about splurging on a new duvet or sheets. For a more inexpensive upgrade, swap in some silk pillowcases.
Wear Your Most Luxurious Pajamas To Bed
...And then enjoy your fancy new bedding with equally fancy pajamas. Bust out your silkiest set and spritz your pillow with lavender essential oil for a truly blissful night’s sleep.
Ditch Your Phone & Go Outside
Anyone can benefit from a screen break, even if just for an afternoon. Instead of endlessly scrolling through your TikTok feed, spend some time in your local park and get to know the surrounding flora and fauna.
Go On A #HotGirlWalk
To make the most of your time outside, throw on a cute workout outfit and a feel-good playlist, and go on a #HotGirlWalk — and if you’re looking to get even more of an endorphin rush, consider a #HotGirlRun, instead.
Recite A Self-Love Affirmation
Make the time to speak a self-love affirmation into existence, whether you memorize it, write it on a sticky note, or set it as your phone alarm.
Spend A Lazy Day On The Couch
Grant yourself permission to do nothing but laze on the couch for a day. Consider it the perfect time to catch up on your favorite shows, read that book you’ve been trying to dive into, or take as many naps as your heart desires.
Order That Second Martini
Sometimes, treating ourselves can be as simple as ordering that second martini, so allow yourself to indulge a little. Make it a “New York Happy Meal,” and throw in an order of fries while you’re at it.
Have An At-Home Spa Day
You don’t have to splurge on a pricey day at the spa to show yourself some love. Bust out your favorite face masks, hair masks, and body scrubs, and spoil yourself from the comfort of home — perhaps add on a mani-pedi, too?
Change Up Your Hairstyle
Try out a new hairstyle, whether that entails an adventurous cut, dyeing it a different color, or styling it in a new way. Our hair is a powerful tool of self-expression; changing it up is a great way to commemorate a new chapter or milestone.
Up Your Necklace Layering Game
Whether you’re new to necklace layering or looking to add to your current collection, gift yourself something designed to last, like a solid 14k gold paperclip chain. It’ll fit in nicely with your existing pieces, or you can wear it on its own.
Cali Paperclip Chain Necklace
Indulge In A #GirlDinner
Tonight, feast on a #GirlDinner — aka a charcuterie board for one. Grab some artisanal cheeses, fancy cured meats, and all the accouterments your heart desires. You’re not busting out your cookware (...or cleaning it) tonight.
Take Time To Journal
Carve out some time from your busy day to gather your thoughts in your journal. Something as simple as writing out the things you’re grateful for can serve as a powerful daily ritual to kick off or end your day.
Treat Yourself...& Your Bestie, Too
Buy yourself and your bestie an *adult* friendship bracelet. Freshwater pearls, which symbolize love and loyalty, make for a meaningful and unique upgrade from traditional string and beaded iterations.
4mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Bracelet
Ring In The New Moon
The new moon is a powerful time for intention setting. It’s rife with positive energy for calling in new opportunities and possibilities. Celebrate this monthly occurrence with a ring to match.
Mezzaluna Ice Blue Sapphire Open Ring
Take A Beach Day
Play hooky from work — okay, fine, request the day off — to spend a day at the beach. We all deserve a mid-week mental reset from time to time, and doing it among the sun, sand, and saltwater feels infinitely more special than being in bed all day.
Invest In "Forever" Jewelry
Pick a piece that you can wear forever and with anything, like a 14k white gold diamond bracelet that can elevate an outfit as simple as a tee and jeans.
Snowberry Diamond Bracelet
Expand Your Mind
It’s time to finally sign up for those classes you’ve always dreamed of taking. Enrich your mind (and form new hobbies) by learning French, making pottery, sewing your own clothing — anything beyond staring at a screen.
Hone Your Chef Skills
Tonight, hone your chef skills and take the time to perfect a new recipe. Enjoying a delicious meal you cooked all on your own — even if it’s as simple as leveling up your boxed mac and cheese — can be so rewarding.
Revamp Your Space
Take on a fun home improvement project to breathe new life into your space. Paint your walls a poppy color, put up a dedicated plant-baby shelf, or create good feng shui by rearranging your existing furniture in a new and fresh way.
Splurge On Fancy Glassware
Up your glassware game with some fancy new pieces, like a sculptural mug or a fluted coupe glass. Trust us: They’ll make your morning coffee or after-work cocktails much more fun to drink.
Pet An Animal
Nothing is more therapeutic than petting a cute animal, so if you’re in need of a dopamine boost, spend some time with your furry friends. Don’t have a pet of your own? Consider volunteering at your local animal shelter.
Plan A Vacation
Still have a week’s worth of vacation days to use before 2024? It’s time to finally plan that trip you’ve been putting off, whether it’s upstate or the Amalfi Coast. Go ahead and book your accommodations, and don’t skimp on the amenities.