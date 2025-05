Brittany Cartwright Is Putting Herself First: A Look At Her Day In NYC

After years of sharing their highs and lows on screen, Cartwright and Taylor, who also stars on The Valley, filed for divorce in August following a separation earlier last year. So far on Season 2 of The Valley, we’ve seen an unsettling glimpse into the couple’s final chapter, from emotionally charged fights to Cartwright fielding rage-texts while Taylor is in rehab. “I’ve put Jax before me for so many years, and I think that I need help to figure out how to put myself first again,” she said in a confessional during Tuesday’s episode.