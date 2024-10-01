Brynn Whitfield Manifested Being A Real Housewife But Made One Mistake

Do I think dating in general is dire? Yes. I think there's a lot of reasons why, and I think people have changed and so much has changed socially and become more accepted and people are becoming more independent. But if you are willing to go outside you will find someone. Anyone who's like, I haven't been on a date in a while. I'm like, when's the last time you went on a date? You're not gonna meet anyone sitting on your sofa watching TV. There's something that’s like it takes an average of 21 dates or something to find someone so sometimes you just gotta go on dates and be social. And I think if everyone did that, New York would not be the worst place for dating.