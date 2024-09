Banning Books Is Just The Beginning. The Scary Future Ahead If Project 2025 Is Successful

According to the American Library Association (ALA) , there have been more than 400 attempts to censor library materials and services in the first eight months of 2024, including challenges to more than 1,000 unique titles. This is lower than book ban attempts in 2023 but is still much higher than pre-2020 levels and the most-banned titles are books by or about LGBTQ+ and Black people. It’s also important to remember that each individual attack affects dozens of students, educators, and writers who are being conditioned to proactively avoid certain material that has been labeled taboo or controversial. South Carolina high school teacher, Mary Wood, was forced to fight tooth-and-nail to teach Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, just years after books celebrating Blackness and queer identities were also banned in the district’s libraries. Katie Rinderle, a Georgia educator, was fired for reading a picture book about gender fluidity to her fifth-grade classroom. They are only two of the hundreds of instances like these over the last few years.