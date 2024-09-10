In The Fire Inside, Ryan Destiny & Brian Tyree Henry Give Knockout Performances

In The Fire Inside, Claressa Shields is yearning. To be loved, to be respected, and ultimately, for the ease that comes with financial security. And for athletes, the deal is supposed to be that if you win — especially if you win an Olympic gold medal — you are given respect, acclaim, and you get paid. But that’s not how Claressa’s story went. For director Morrison, after the gold medal win is what she really wanted to explore. “We are all used to the traditional sports movie format, where the protagonist emerges with the potential to be great, has a setback, doubles down, and then wins against all odds. But, what happens when winning alone isn’t enough?” She said in the film’s production notes.