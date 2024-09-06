For Van Patten, this moment encapsulates the heartbreaking reality of Lucy’s situation. “Lucy wants to be over him so bad. She wants to move on but can’t; he’s so engraved in her at this point,” Van Patten says. There are a few reasons for this beyond just Stephen, including her complicated past traumas with her mother’s infidelity and the death of her dad, all of which left Lucy looking for something to fill the hole she was feeling. “[Stephen] came around at the perfect time when she was starting a new chapter of her life and trying to reinvent herself,” Van Patten says. “She had never met anybody like Stephen. She had never been attracted and sexually awakened by anybody like she had with Stephen, and she really mistook that for love and desire; it just sunk its teeth into her.”