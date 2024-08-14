The Challenge’s Kaycee Clark Is Eyeing The 2028 Olympics

I started playing the game with Nany, my first season [on “Total Madness”], and we created this relationship and this bond that we trust each other. Obviously we’re together — actually, we just hit our three-year anniversary last week — so playing this game with her and with anyone that you can absolutely trust and know that they’ll have your back makes the game so much easier. It’s stressful in [the Challenge house] so when you can have someone who feels like home, it’s everything. This is actually the second time I’ve done a show without [Nany], which is really really weird, but I would say I would rather play the game with her there. This season, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish babe was here to see all of this.’ It’s always a plus when she’s around.