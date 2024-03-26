Gabi Fresh’s New Brand Features The Boldest Plus-Size Swimwear Of The Season

This ring-detail monokini caught my eye immediately once Gregg started teasing Villa Fresca on social media. The saturated fuschia purple, the slight metallic sheen to the fabric, the fun cut-outs — it all felt very true to my personal style. Based on the sizing reviews Gregg shared on her Instagram Stories, I decided to size up to 22/24 in this one, and that turned out to be the right call. Unsurprisingly (since this is not a cup-sized option), this suit has less space in the bust area, so I think the 18/20 would have been a bit too snug in the chest for me. The bottom part of the suit also fit comfortably.