Gabi Fresh’s New Brand Features The Boldest Plus-Size Swimwear Of The Season

As someone who typically goes for swimwear with less coverage, I wasn’t sure if this modernized update on the tankini was going to be my style, but the promise of support from the underwire and structured cups convinced me. Once I got the suit in my hands, I was even more excited: The rich teal hue is stunning in person, and the draped fabric looks luxe. I also loved that the swim top is customizable, so you can easily adjust the level of coverage. You can wear it like I did above, with less cleavage and torso exposed. If you want something a little sexier though, you can drape the top to show the structured cup detail underneath (as seen here ). I’ve even seen people tuck the fabric under the bust to create a classic bikini look.