Gabi Fresh’s New Brand Features The Boldest Plus-Size Swimwear Of The Season

It’s been over a decade since style blogger Gabi Gregg (Gabi Fresh) posted her first #fatkini post and became the unofficial queen of plus-size swimwear. From the ultra high-waisted galaxy print bikini, that was the star of her first swim collab with Swimsuits for All in 2013 (which I have in my collection to this day), to her last swim collaboration with Eloquii in 2023, Gregg’s swimwear designs have developed a cult following from the plus fashion community. Get ready for the formal coronation because, this month, Gregg struck out on her own with a new swim label Villa Fresca that offers sizes 4 to 32.
“I’m super grateful to have worked with some amazing brands in the past — many of which gave me a lot of creative freedom — and I’m sure I’ll have more partners in the future, but I wanted something of my own as well,” Gregg tells Refinery29. “I was ready to have full creative control over everything from the product design to the campaigns, branding, and website.”
That freedom translated into a chic line of swimwear and resort wear, full of the vibrant colors and bold details Gregg has come to be known for and the types of styles that can be hard (if not impossible) to find in plus sizes (see this skimpy beaded string bikini). “I know that I am not reinventing the wheel, but my goal is always to innovate in small ways and bring exciting designs to life, especially to customers who may not have had them available in their size before,” says Gregg. “Good design or style transcends size. I think when something is cute, it’s cute, and doesn’t need to be relegated to specific sizes.”
As someone who has been an avid shopper of Gregg’s collabs since the first one — I have at least one suit from every year of the last decade — I was beyond excited to shop Villa Fresca. Unsurprisingly, I was not alone in that sentiment, and many sizes sold out almost immediately upon launch, including many of my favorite designs, like this gorgeous hardware-detail marble print one-piece. There has since been a restock of some sizes, but they are already going fast, so don't wait if you see something you love. To help you in shopping, ahead, my fit and sizing review:
As someone who typically goes for swimwear with less coverage, I wasn’t sure if this modernized update on the tankini was going to be my style, but the promise of support from the underwire and structured cups convinced me. Once I got the suit in my hands, I was even more excited: The rich teal hue is stunning in person, and the draped fabric looks luxe. I also loved that the swim top is customizable, so you can easily adjust the level of coverage. You can wear it like I did above, with less cleavage and torso exposed. If you want something a little sexier though, you can drape the top to show the structured cup detail underneath (as seen here). I’ve even seen people tuck the fabric under the bust to create a classic bikini look.
I tried on two sizes (18/20 G/H and 22/24 G/H) in this top as I generally have to go up a size in swimwear to accommodate my full bust. I was pleasantly surprised that the smaller one fit perfectly and offered ample support (the other option was too large). Having true-to-size cup sizing is a testament to the importance of having someone who understands the nuances of plus sizing in charge. For the matching bottoms, the bigger size (22/24) fit more comfortably; size 18/20 worked as well, but I always prefer a looser fit in my swim bottoms. If you are between sizes and have a belly, I recommend sizing up as well.
This ring-detail monokini caught my eye immediately once Gregg started teasing Villa Fresca on social media. The saturated fuschia purple, the slight metallic sheen to the fabric, the fun cut-outs — it all felt very true to my personal style. Based on the sizing reviews Gregg shared on her Instagram Stories, I decided to size up to 22/24 in this one, and that turned out to be the right call. Unsurprisingly (since this is not a cup-sized option), this suit has less space in the bust area, so I think the 18/20 would have been a bit too snug in the chest for me. The bottom part of the suit also fit comfortably.
This monokini suit felt supportive and secure on. After taking photos, I took this one for a swim and never felt in danger of anything shifting or falling out. Both this and the Venus bikini do have removable straps, in case you prefer a strapless silhouette, but I don’t expect I’ll utilize that feature myself (something I imagine fellow full-bust shoppers will understand!).
Overall, I am very impressed with the cut, fit, and quality of the Villa Fresca brand, and will absolutely be adding more pieces to my collection.