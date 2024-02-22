Lindsay Hubbard Will Be Watching Summer House Season 8 *Very* Closely

Sure? I mean yes, I am looking forward to seeing it all play out as the fans are as well. But at the same time my mentality is that when you are deep into a relationship, engaged, about to walk down the aisle in two months, there is nothing and was nothing that warranted that kind of response as to calling off an engagement or breaking up. It wasn't like we were fighting all summer. It wasn't like he had said anything to hint to me throughout the summer. I don't know what his conversations were with other people. He doesn't know what mine were with other people. So sure, am I looking forward to maybe understanding more? Yeah, but I also got all the answers I needed when everything ended.