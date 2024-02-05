I Chatted With The Argylle Cast & Things Got Deep. Real Deep.

When the line between hero and villain is, in the world of Argylle, as blurry as the line between reality and imagination, it’s important to define how we distinguish the good guys from the bad, what the rules are, who’s playing by them and who’s not. Whether we realize it or not, we carry what we see in the theater into the real world to help us make sense of our own moral compasses. Art informs life just as life informs art, and there are deep lessons to be had — even if from a movie that, at first glance, is pitched to simply be a good cinematic time.