Rob Peace isn’t a perfect film. There are scenes that feel clunky, I wasn’t particularly enamored with Cabello’s performance, and the last act rushes over large sections of time and plot to propel the story forward.. But it isn’t a film about wasted potential. This is a film about what happens when a young, Black kid from East Orange, New Jersey falls victim to a world that never wanted him to fulfill his potential in the first place. Whether it was taking care of his mother, fighting for his father while struggling to reconcile the truth, being a Black genius in the Ivy League, or just feeling like there’s always something waiting around the corner to push him backwards, Rob persisted beyond the limits of everyone else’s imagination and redrew the borders of what it meant to uphold, protect, preserve your people and community when that same care isn’t being offered to you. Rob Peace is ultimately a film about life; the struggle for it, which lives we value, and when and where it gets to thrive. Rob studied cancer in the hopes of one day curing it in our bodies but also in our spirits and communities; to bring all of us — including himself — out of the chaos that haunted him and into a balanced, more just world. Rob made, and kept, a lot of promises in his short life, trusting implicitly in what his father said to him when he was just seven years old: “You look out for people, DeShaun, and they look out for you.” It is a deep shame that the world couldn’t keep that same promise to Rob.

