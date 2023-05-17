Cielo recently served as SVP’s Fund Excluded Worker Program Coordinator, through which she helped hundreds of vendors apply for cash assistance from the state of New York. “It was touching when folks were able to get cash assistance and say, ‘Wow, I can actually pay my rent and utility bills that were so behind,’” she says. “I really saw their relief just getting a little bit of a boost. I still get folks saying, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you,’ or remembering my face and being like, ‘You helped me with my application.’”