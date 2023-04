Looking for something to do outside of festival hours or just offsite? There are tons of options for fun outside of the actual festival itself, especially if you want to join the festivities but couldn’t snag a weekend pass. For events off the polo grounds, there’s NYLON House , presented by Samsung Galaxy, and ZOEasis , hosted by the Zoe Report and stylist Rachel Zoe. Whether you’re looking to party with DJs like Diplo into the early hours of the morning, or just relax midday with some pampering and self care, respectively, these events have you covered. An FYI, Ubers can be pretty tough to get, especially in the evening, so make sure you have transportation covered when traveling to and from events off festival grounds.