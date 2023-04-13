Spring has officially sprung, which can only mean one thing: It’s *officially* festival season. Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (known in group texts and insta tags everywhere as Coachella) marks the start of cowboy boots, bubble braids, and the errant flower crown (a 2013 throwback), and it’s going to be a memorable one. Taking place from April 14-16 and April 21-23, this year’s festival has a lot to live up to. But while 2022 was epic (who can forget the Harry Styles x Shania Twain collab we didn’t know we needed!), 2023 is going to be history-making, as it's the first time in the festival’s 24-year history to have all nonwhite headliners.
Whether this is your first fest or your 15th, it’s guaranteed to be a great experience. Ahead of Weekend 1, we’ve rounded up some of the things we’re most excited for at Coachella 2023. Not able to make the festival in person? That’s totally okay! Fans can catch all the headlining performances live on YouTube.
Of course, the performances
It wouldn’t be Coachella without the performances and artists that make it so great, and the 2023 festival is going to be a good one. With artists like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlining, this year’s fest is one of the most diverse ever. Further down the lineup, we’ll also see emerging stars like MUNA, Joy Crookes, and Angèle, as well as industry vets like Bjork and Charli XCX. (Hot tip: camp out by the Outdoor Theatre stage during the day for a more intimate encounter with emerging stars. Omar Apollo performed on this stage last year before really taking off.). With Benito’s new relationship making headlines, what are the chances we’ll see Kendall Jenner in attendance on night one?
The American Express x Coachella Experience
Coachella has always been about more than just the music (although that part’s pretty important); it’s also a fun opportunity to check out some unique pop-ups from some of your favorite brands (or your credit card provider). One we’re especially looking forward to is the American Express x Coachella Experience, which will let festivalgoers snap some Y2K-inspired photos at their photo labs and studios. If you’re into merch, AmEx card members can also pick up exclusive BLACKPINK and festival gear. American Express has also partnered with fashion resale site Depop ahead of the festival and Flo Milli to curate an equally Y2K-inspired festival edit. You’ll need some great fits for those photos!
The eye-catching fashion
A lot has been said about festival fashion over the past several years. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the incredibly culturally appropriative (it’s 2023, we need to be way past that). But the truth is that festivals can be a great place to both try out trends you’re dying to rock, as well as pick up some IRL ‘fit inspiration. Some trends we’ll be looking out for this year include: coastal cowgirl, lots of denim on denim, and the continuation of our Y2K obsession.
The Aperol Spritz Piazza
Considering the festival takes place in Indio, California, the desert heat is a guarantee, and a refreshing drink is a necessity. And why not feel like you’ve been transported to Italy at the same time? Inspired by Italian piazzas, the Aperol Spritz Piazza, a Coachella-first, is the perfect place for anyone who’s looking to consume an alcoholic beverage or just meet up with friends. The event space serves as both a meet-up location or a nice spot for a quick (and much needed) break.
NYLON House or ZOEasis
Looking for something to do outside of festival hours or just offsite? There are tons of options for fun outside of the actual festival itself, especially if you want to join the festivities but couldn’t snag a weekend pass. For events off the polo grounds, there’s NYLON House, presented by Samsung Galaxy, and ZOEasis, hosted by the Zoe Report and stylist Rachel Zoe. Whether you’re looking to party with DJs like Diplo into the early hours of the morning, or just relax midday with some pampering and self care, respectively, these events have you covered. An FYI, Ubers can be pretty tough to get, especially in the evening, so make sure you have transportation covered when traveling to and from events off festival grounds.
Taking a photo at the iconic art installations
Yes it’s basic, but also we’re literally at a music festival. Have you even gone to Coachella if you haven’t taken a photo in front of at least one instagrammable — and identifiable — landmark? The answer is yes, but it’s still fun to take a photo and embrace the cheesiness. From the iconic Coachella ferris wheel (which you *can* ride), to the kaleidoscope interpretation of the Leaning Tower of Pisa (which you *can* walk through!), the festival isn’t lacking for pics for the ‘gram.