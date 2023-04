I Watched Chasing Papi 20 Years Later & It’s As Cringe As You Remember

Unfortunately, that’s kind of where the fun starts and stops. Chasing Papi absolutely shows its age, especially in regard to diversity or lack thereof. As a child of the ‘90s and ‘00s, I remember very well what it was like trying to find TV shows or movies with characters who looked like me and my family. We had some classics, like the aforementioned Taina, in addition to others like The Brothers Garcia and Gotta Kick It Up! But what was a handful of shows compared to an entire primetime lineup? All that is to say that I get it. I get why, during that era, it was hard — if not completely unlikely — to secure interest in and funding for Latine-led productions. So we were taught to simply “be grateful” for what little content and entertainment we did get. Chasing Papi would have fit into that category of being something that was better than nothing.