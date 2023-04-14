I Watched Chasing Papi 20 Years Later & It’s As Cringe As You Remember

But back to why the ending had me so perplexed. Well, for starters, all three women let Tomás off the hook waaaaaaay too easily. The bow was wrapped up a little too nicely at the end. The implication is that Cici, Patricia, and Lorena have chosen to take the high road, which doesn’t seem fair given the pure hell that Tomás unleashed with his general foolishness. Not to mention, the ending leaves the door open for him to rebound with the attractive FBI officer Carmen Rivera (Lisa Vidal). Yes, that’s right, in the middle of all this, there was a whole criminal subplot that — surprise! — also made next to no sense.