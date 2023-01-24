Amirah Vann Brings Heart & Depth to Black Women’s Stories in Hollywood

Hailing from Far Rockaway, Queens, Vann was born to a Puerto Rican mother from Santurce, and a Black American Brooklynite father. “I’m fully Puerto Rican and I’m fully African American,” she says. Vann grew up with her older sister, a visual artist and former assistant principal, and credits her Queens upbringing with getting to live alongside so many diverse communities from a young age. “I’ve gotten older, and just realized people have not had the privilege of being exposed to so many different people from so many different walks of life,” she notes.