Claire Sulmers: I think that we were one of the first sites to focus on diversity. I'm a woman of color, and I looked at other women of color as an inspiration; I see their beauty, I see their style. For a very long time, traditional media didn't always understand Black beauty or even cater to it. It's something that's trending now, and it's at the forefront of their minds. But when I started in 2006, it was novel and new, so I feel very blessed to have been one of the first to create opportunities for other people and to show them that it's possible to succeed in the fashion industry.