Finishing a product is typically a feat for a beauty editor . With the sheer volume of products we're requested to test out, it’s impossible to try everything we actually get sent, let alone finish it all to the last drop. But sometimes we can't quit a product that’s just that good. Or perhaps there’s a convenience factor that makes the product easy to use and thus easy to finish. Maybe there’s not that much product at all, so getting through the bottle was less of a task.