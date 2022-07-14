SB: “Sticking to a niche works for some people, but for me, it just doesn't work. I get so bored and I need constant excitement. So my best advice is just to do it all [if that] works best for you. Don’t care so much about the views and the likes because that's going to make you hate what you do. For instance, I was doing a lot of makeup content and I honestly started to hate it. I want to do what I love and what feels most authentic to me. And doing a bunch of trends other people are doing is just not authentic to me”.