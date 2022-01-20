Snif’s Latest Fragrance Collection Is Genderless, Long-Lasting & Dramatic

Say hello to Snif's newest fragrance babies. The buzzy, direct-to-consumer scent brand is back with its third perfume collection — and it's dramatic. Founded by best friends Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards, Snif’s mission is to provide a younger generation of fragrance junkies with non-toxic, luxury-level scents at affordable prices, and is known to package new launches in bundles for fragrance fiends to stock up on en masse. Their iconic, Instagram-ready bottle design and clean formulations aren’t the only thing making the label stand out — its unique try-before-you-buy model is truly one-of-a-kind in the perfume world.
While it’s not feasible to transmit odors through a computer screen (yet), Snif seems to have cracked the code of selling fragrance online. In addition to selling individual perfumes and candles a la carte, the brand’s Bundle Kit includes three full-size, 30-ml fragrances and three petite 2-ml samples. If you’re interested in test-driving the whole set, you can hit the “Try All Three Free” button on the brand’s site, and enter your credit card for an authorization (but not a full charge). Your Bundle will be dispatched — but you won’t pay anything until you’ve spent seven days road-testing the samples and decide which of the full-size bottles you want to keep. (Each bottle is sealed, and once that barrier is broken, the perfume can’t be returned.) Keeping all three scents will run you $150; two bottles, $130; and it’s just $65 if you decide to keep a single one.
The Collection 3 bundle is sure to sell out fast, so take a whiff of the new offerings ahead.
From smoky and sweet to juicy and warm, these genderless scents are exactly what you'd imagine from the perfume-meets-cologne selection. As someone who's always looking for the perfect gender-neutral perfume, Snif really nailed it with Collection 3. The mix of rich warmth with just the right amount of light sweetness is exactly how I want to smell on the daily. In the collection, Snif perfected the balance of feminity and masculinity that we associate in our fragrances, and I can attest to that fact that it lasts. All three fragrances are varied enough while still telling a cohesive scent story. From the smoky boldness of Burning Bridges to the mysterious warmth of Show Pony, Collection 3 will remind you of cozying up by the fire, film noir, and a good tight hug.
For fans of: Warm, vanilla flavors
Described as a "toasted scent that knows how to make a statement," this smoky and dramatic scent is infused with vanilla, tobacco, spices, and freesia. The fragrance hits you with vanilla and tobacco first, while the freesia adds a breezy hint of lightness. While all of the fragrances are strong in their own way, I consider this one to be the heaviest scent-wise.
For fans of: Fresh florals and leather
My personal favorite of the collection, Natural Talent is "charisma in a bottle." This velvety scent features apricot, clementine, jasmine, soft suede, sandalwood, and citrus amber. The freshness of the apricot and clementine really shines through right away. Then, the sandalwood and suede add a very nice leather-like base. It reminds me of a more masculine version of the Armani Sí perfume, a sophisticated light floral scent with a heavy base of musk.
For fans of: Spices and woodsy scents
Show Pony is a "smooth scent that always places first" with notes of black tea, bergamot, black pepper, cardamom, saffron, vetiver, and sandalwood. I would describe it as the least warm-centric scent of them all, there's a nice clean woodsy smell coming through that makes it seem like it won't be a strong scent. Don't let that fool you though, underneath that, there's a complex layer of spice (not spicy, just spices) from the black tea, saffron, and black pepper.
