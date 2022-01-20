Snif’s Latest Fragrance Collection Is Genderless, Long-Lasting & Dramatic

While it’s not feasible to transmit odors through a computer screen (yet), Snif seems to have cracked the code of selling fragrance online. In addition to selling individual perfumes and candles a la carte, the brand’s Bundle Kit includes three full-size, 30-ml fragrances and three petite 2-ml samples. If you’re interested in test-driving the whole set, you can hit the “Try All Three Free” button on the brand’s site, and enter your credit card for an authorization (but not a full charge). Your Bundle will be dispatched — but you won’t pay anything until you’ve spent seven days road-testing the samples and decide which of the full-size bottles you want to keep. (Each bottle is sealed, and once that barrier is broken, the perfume can’t be returned.) Keeping all three scents will run you $150; two bottles, $130; and it’s just $65 if you decide to keep a single one.