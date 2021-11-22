Black Selling Sunset Stans, It’s Our Time

When Netflix first dropped Selling Sunset, the world wasn’t sure of how interesting a series about the personal and professional lives of the agents of The Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles real estate brokerage firm could be. Ironically enough, we had to eat our words because drama and The Oppenheim Group go hand in hand. Run by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the company boasts some of the most fabulous, most successful real estate professionals in L.A. (we’re just going to pretend that $75 million fail didn’t happen). The only downside for the large Black Selling Sunset fandom? There are no Black agents in the cast.
Fortunately, creator Adam DiVello and Netflix have been reading the room (and the timeline), because a show that is very much our business is on the way. Just in time for its season four premiere, Selling Sunset has some new competition in the realty reality/soap opera genre because its forthcoming spinoff is right up our alley. Please make some noise for Selling Tampa.
If you like Selling Sunset, you're going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA— Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021
The show, first announced back in March 2021, will explore the unique personalities that make up Tampa’s Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-women real estate firm running things in West Florida. Military veteran Sharelle Rosado is in the driver’s seat of this real estate powerhouse, leading her team (which includes Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore) to become the number one brokerage in the area by any means. The first teaser of Selling Tampa shows Rosado with her crew of agents, and they all look incredible in hot pink — which means we can expect just as much glam in this spinoff as there is in Selling Sunset. (The level of drama and in-house fighting is yet to be determined.)
While I personally didn’t anticipate Selling Sunset to spawn an MCU-like universe — another spinoff titled Selling the O.C. is also reportedly in the works — I’ll be tapping in. Beautiful open floor homes with a side of fashion, drama, and Black women? I’ll take ten episodes, please. And, not to be greedy, but I’d like a crossover while we’re at it.
The first season of Selling Tampa will be available for streaming on December 15, only on Netflix.