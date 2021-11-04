Finally, An Excuse To Buy More Beauty Products At CVS

It takes all of five minutes to become a CVS ExtraCare rewards member. I joined a few years ago when I was new to NYC and was in there all the time — usually hungover or otherwise damaged, and in need of Pedialyte or a box of Band-Aids for heel blisters. I'm glad I bit the bullet too, because now, every time I'm at a CVS checkout, I just punch in my phone number and save a few cents on whatever I'm grabbing.
As of today, I'd advocate a little harder for ExtraCare, if a friend was contemplating it, because CVS Pharmacy just added what Andrea Harrison, VP of Merchandising, is calling an "enhancement" to the existing rewards program: A free-to-join Beauty Club that gives special perks for the person whose checkout stash includes that foundation that went viral ok TikTok, an eyeliner pencil, and a bottle nail polish.
Advertisement
The CVS ExtraCare Beauty Club functions a lot like Sephora and Ulta's rewards programs, but without the earning tiers. You have to provide your personal information — name, birthday, email, and phone number — and you can do that in store or online, and then you'll get cash-back deals and savings on qualifying beauty purchases (cosmetics, not actual prescriptions) every time you shop at CVS.
The best part? If you spend over $30 on beauty products in a given month — that can be in a CVS Pharmacy, online, or via the CVS app — you get a free gift with purchase. For November, it's your pick between four: a sheet mask from The Crème Shop or LAPCOS, a pack of hair elastics, or a tube of hand cream. Really, it's something to consider when you make a plan to get your flu shot.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.