Tracksuits Are Trending — Here Are 13 Sets To Get You Started

Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with belly chains, sporty gym shorts, and upside-down bikinis all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Where does one actually buy a belly chain? What differentiates regular gym shorts from fashionable gym shorts? Is shopping for an upside-down bikini as difficult as wearing one? Our new column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offers you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
"Red light, green light."
By now, most of the Internet is familiar with the fear-inducing phrase, thanks to the worldwide success of Squid Game. As a result of the Netflix series, viewers are also aware of one of fall’s most popular items: the tracksuit.
Following the release of the South Korean drama — in which players must survive a series of deadly games to win a million-dollar prize — global fashion search site Lyst reported an increase of 97% in searches for retro-inspired matching sets. (The site also reported a 35% increase in searches for white slip-on sneakers, which the characters also wear on the series, as well as a 35% rise in searches for white numbered T-shirts.)
Before the series made the green uniform a must-have item, tracksuits already had a strong grip on fashion. Over the past year and a half, heritage brands like Adidas, as well as Instagram-favorite names like Skims, have seen success with sweatsuits, as lockdowns have brought activewear to the forefront.
Ahead, options that will have you game-ready for fall.
