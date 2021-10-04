For both Antonetty Lebrón and Abadía Rexach, their efforts go beyond the Census to create media platforms that uplift Black boricuas and educate others on the issues Afro-descendants face on the archipelago. To Antonetty Lebrón, it’s also about creating platforms that let Black people see themselves as they are. She understood the power of media from a very young age. During her childhood, she’d help her grandfather, who was blind, run his sports commentary radio show from home and transcribed his opinion column for the local newspaper El Vocero as he dictated them to her. “I internalized from a young age that this is what I liked,” she said. Seeing her grandfather — a Black man — in that position in media helped her understand that representation matters. “Puerto Rico needed a publication on the level of Essence and Ebony that aimed to represent the Black and Afro-descendant communities in the island. That’s how Étnica was born,” she said. Although most of their content is published digitally, Antonetty Lebrón is constantly trying to get funding and sponsors for their print issue, released twice a year. Their latest issue, titled “Activismo Afro,” featured a wide set of Black feminist activists on the archipelago — including Colectiva Feminista en Construcción members Zoán Dávila and Shariana Ferrer — all dressed in pink-and-blue ensembles embellished with glitter, feathers, and tulle.

