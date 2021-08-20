Some Netflix release weeks are packed with shiny, if middling, new options. This week is different — this week offers you a compact group of vehicles tailor-made for beloved celebrities. All you have to do is choose which one is for you.
On Friday, August 20, both The Chair and Sweet Girl premiere on the streaming platform. The former stars Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy favorite Sandra Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first-ever chair of her department at a fancy university. The Chair — co-created by Dirty John season 2 star Amanda Peet — is a funny, quick take on the weirdest sections of academia (and motherhood). Sweet Girl takes on a single fatherhood in a much bloodier fashion. Jason Momoa stars in the action flick as a widower out for retribution against Big Pharma; Transformers: The Last Knight’s Isabella Merced plays Momoa’s daughter. International series The Defeated, which debuted earlier this week, stars Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, and Tom Hardy lookalike Logan Marshall-Green. You’ll also find a new serial killer documentary and a pair of global titles.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.