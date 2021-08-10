Beyoncé Talks Dangers of Dieting, Protecting Her Peace And Minding Her Business In New Interview

“I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it....It’s not because it doesn’t exist!” (She may not share a whole lot, but nobody said Queen Bey doesn’t have jokes!)