Summer "trends" have to be practical. It's hot and you're sweating, so you lean into it: throw your hair in a slicked-back low bun, brush up your eyebrows, and maybe throw on a tinted lip balm.
From there, you might add a men's button down, gold hoop earrings, or the summer glam trend equal parts sweat-proof and chic: peel-and-stick eyeliner. In a new Instagram post, Hailey Bieber posed for a golden-hour selfie wearing winged eyeliner stickers, and the flick of holographic sheen looks so trendy it begs the question: Could peel-and-stick eyeliner become the new bucket hat?
You can cop Bieber's exact look using two of the metallic-wing stickers from the Eye Play Sticker Book created by Instagram influencers Simi & Haze, which also includes neon colors and floating-crease shapes. But, if you're into the vibe and not the $50 price tag, you can find more affordable adhesive eyeliner packs on Amazon or Etsy. Plus, Bieber proves the sticker eyeliner is just as versatile as the bucket hat: Wear it to the club or rave, or just hanging by the pool. Actually, the latter might be even cooler.
