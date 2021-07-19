Let’s Talk About The Shady Ethics Of The New Anthony Bourdain Documentary

It has recently been revealed that Roadrunner features three sentences that were recreated from written notes using A.I. technology. Filmmaker Morgan Neville teamed up with a software company that created the roughly 45 seconds of AI narration using hours of archived footage of Bourdain's real voice and manipulating it. In the film, Bourdain's A.I. voice speaks throughout different parts of the film, and even reads out one of a real email that he had sent to friend David Choe: "My life is sort of shit now. You are successful, and I am successful, and I'm wondering: Are you happy?"