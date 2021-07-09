Think for a moment of this common American summer tableau: a cheerful clique in seersucker or linen, gathered around a tray of oysters, clinking sparkly glasses dripping with beads of condensation. It’s the kind of experience you might force yourself to partake in because “you have to” or because “how can you not.” It's all part of the familiar pressure to go out, rejoice, have fun, and just do things — that also seems to boil us alive, popping our shells open as the world around us also “goes back to normal.” It’s a stark contrast, these grid photos of oyster platters, to the content that fueled Instagram last summer, when our days and nights (and feeds) were full of righteous riots and historical rebellion and reinvigorated calls for prison abolition. But, these oyster orgies are not necessarily the simple endorsement of a consume-be-happy-it’s-summer they might first appear to be.