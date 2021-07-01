There Are Some Surprises In The Young Royals Cast

Young Royals is a juicy drama with some Gossip Girl-style twists and and a royal backdrop, but ultimately, it's romantic coming-of-age story between two teenagers living very different lives. When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) becomes embroiled in a scandal, the monarchy sends him to Hillerska, an elite boarding school for the rich, renowned, and royal. Upon his arrival, Wilhelm is automatically popular, by virtue of his title — but the one person he really connects with is Simon (Omar Rudberg), a gay scholarship student who stays out of the spotlight and commutes to school.