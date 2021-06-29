It’s 90 Degrees Outside — Why Is Everyone Watching The Ice Road On Netflix?

North Dakota born truck driver Mike McCann (Neeson) works in a truck repair shop with his brother John (Marcus Thomas) aka Gurty. Gurty served in Iraq and subsequently suffers from PTSD and aphasia, but is an excellent mechanic with a sharp eye for malfunctions. After Mike Mike knocks out a coworker for making an offensive comment about Gurty, they both lose their jobs. Without a plan, the brothers seem destined to find another mechanical job until Mike gets a text soliciting his help. Miles away, Katka Mine has collapsed and miners are trapped underground with limited oxygen and a team of skilled drivers is needed to save them before time runs out. Soon, the brothers meet safety supervisor Jim Goldenrod (Lawrence Fishburne), and young driver Tantoo (Amber Midthunder), whose brother is one of the trapped miners, to all drive 18 foot gas wellhead and 300 ft of pipe by truck across frozen bodies of water in less than 30 hours. And if the task didn’t sound dangerous enough, there’s also a $200,000 pay out split between the four — whoever doesn’t make it forfeits their share. But the rescue mission takes a dark turn as the group fight to stay alive in freezing temperatures and ulterior motives are revealed.